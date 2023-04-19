BNB (BNB) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. BNB has a total market cap of $51.24 billion and $800.42 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $328.77 or 0.01117928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,070 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,179.2369389. The last known price of BNB is 340.79445897 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1268 active market(s) with $711,568,417.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.