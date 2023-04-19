BNB (BNB) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. BNB has a total market cap of $51.24 billion and $800.42 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $328.77 or 0.01117928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,070 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
