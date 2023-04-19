BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Shares Up 1.4%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $64.20. 8,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.