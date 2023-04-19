BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. 1,382,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

