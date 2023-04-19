BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.15. 444,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,020. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.73. The company has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.