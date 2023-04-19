BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $697.74. The company had a trading volume of 152,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $676.28 and a 200-day moving average of $684.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,764 shares of company stock worth $2,772,815. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

