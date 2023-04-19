BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 551,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.