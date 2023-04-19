Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BNSO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 4,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

