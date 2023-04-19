Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

