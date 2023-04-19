Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $304,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,067,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,062,000 after acquiring an additional 170,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

