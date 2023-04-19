BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,170. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 10.1 %
BBIO traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 3,801,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,740. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.