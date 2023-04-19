BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $16.19. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 355,107 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $857,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

