Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 654,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 224,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 309,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

