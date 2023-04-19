Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $92.36

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

