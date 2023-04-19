Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) PT at $7.71

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

