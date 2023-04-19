Brokers Set Expectations for Tullow Oil plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tullow Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
