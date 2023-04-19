Brokers Set Expectations for Tullow Oil plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tullow Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.17 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

About Tullow Oil

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.