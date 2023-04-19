Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 10,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,874. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.