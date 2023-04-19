BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF makes up 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.86. 8,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,253. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $630.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

