BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,344 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period.

IHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,819. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

