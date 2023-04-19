BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VPU traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $150.78. 29,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

