Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,743,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $12,649,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,421,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 327,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,369,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 7,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

