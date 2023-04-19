Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Trading Up 2.1%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

