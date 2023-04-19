Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average of $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,467,406 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.