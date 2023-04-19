Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.26 million.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. 1,427,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,901. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Calix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Calix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.