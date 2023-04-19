Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 18,928 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,754. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.