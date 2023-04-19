Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 838 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,925,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IPGP traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,989. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $333.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

