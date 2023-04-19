Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. 113,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

