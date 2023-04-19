Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

