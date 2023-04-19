Cambiar Investors LLC Has $24.58 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SONY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. 47,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

