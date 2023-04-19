Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.95. 34,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

