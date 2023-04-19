Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,288,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in WEX by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

NYSE:WEX traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.95. 34,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,927. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

