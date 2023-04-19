Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.05. 13,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.80.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.