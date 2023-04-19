Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.01. 39,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.42. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

