Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,470 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $30,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 474,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.