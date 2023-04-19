Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 182,466 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182,466 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 1,313,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,089. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.