Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,615 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $48,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 787,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.



