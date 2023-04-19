Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Maximus worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 15,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

