Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 30,303 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,303 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TE Connectivity by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 429,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 288,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 177,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

