Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$30.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$20.01 and a 12-month high of C$32.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.23.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

