Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. 130,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 47,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

