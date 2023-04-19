Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,780,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 72,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,021. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

