Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. 283,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,596. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.