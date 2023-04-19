CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,285,600 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 3,021,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.6 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 48,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.