Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $14.57 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.57 billion and approximately $554.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.94 or 0.06757984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,788,790,016 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

