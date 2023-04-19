Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 284,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -394.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $874,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

