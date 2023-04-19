Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %

CETEF traded down C$0.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.72. 2,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.15.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

