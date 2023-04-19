Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %
CETEF traded down C$0.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.72. 2,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.15.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.