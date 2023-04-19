CBET Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

