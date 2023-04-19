Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 24,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 785.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

