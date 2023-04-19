Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35- EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 79,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,584. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

