Charles Schwab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 102,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 79,642 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 20,411,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,080,604. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

