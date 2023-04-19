Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chart Industries by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.96. 160,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,869. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

